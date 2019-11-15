Coronavirus in Australia: Victoria to ease lockdown as cases fall

Officials are easing tight coronavirus restrictions in the state of Victoria after more than 100 days of lockdown.

From Monday, people will be able to travel further and meet up with more friends without a time limit on how long they spend outside the home.

But strict measures remain in place for restaurants and retailers, limiting them to takeaway and delivery options.

The city of Melbourne, which has been under stricter lockdown, will also have rules eased.

As of 19 October, in Melbourne:

People can travel up to 25km (15 miles) from their home for exercise or shopping

Gatherings of up to 10 people from two different households are allowed

There will be no more time limit on outdoor socialising and exercise

Hairdressers, tennis courts, golf courses and skate parks reopen, subject to Covid-19 restrictions In addition, in regional Victoria:



Two adults and two children will now be allowed to visit another person’s home

Hospitality venues will be allowed to accommodate 70 patrons outside and 40 inside

“I know these changes can’t be absolutely everything everyone wants,” State Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“But they are the steps we can safely take that will make life a little bit easier.

“Follow the rules and get the numbers in Melbourne as low as they are in regional Victoria. Then we will all be able to move freely around our state.”