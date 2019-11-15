Coronavirus cases in NSW rise to 40, but Premier Gladys Berejiklian calls for calm

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW Australia has risen to 40 after two more people were diagnosed overnight.

On Sunday night, NSW Health confirmed a man in his 70s tested positive.

The source of his infection is still under investigation as he has not recently travelled overseas.

The second new case was a man in his 40s who had recently travelled overseas.

Health authorities have been working to determine who had close contact with the man while he was infectious.

The additional cases follow the third coronavirus-related death in Australia.

The cases bring the national total to 81.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called for calm as the case numbers continue to climb, advising people to be prepared but not panicked.