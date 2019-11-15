Home

Coronavirus: Australia plans island quarantine as foreigners evacuated from Wuhan

| @BBCWorld
January 29, 2020 4:41 pm
[Source: NYTimes]

Hundreds of foreign nationals have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, as more deaths and cases were confirmed.

Australia plans to quarantine its returning citizens for two weeks on Christmas Island – some 2,000km (1,200 miles) from the mainland.

Japan, the US and the EU are also repatriating their citizens.

President Xi Jinping called the virus a “devil” but said China would defeat it.

An expert from the Chinese National Health Commission said it could take 10 more days for the outbreak to the peak.

The number of deaths from the virus has risen to 132 in China, the NHC said on Wednesday,

The virus is thought to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

It causes severe acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine.

