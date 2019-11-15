Cops and arson unit round up two dozen alleged firestarters in NSW

New South Wales Police have caught 24 alleged firebugs accused of deliberately lighting bushfires in a catastrophic season that has so far killed 18 people in the Australian state.

Almost five million hectares have burned in NSW since September, destroying 1482 homes and killing hundreds of millions of animals and livestock.

Two dozen people have allegedly risked prison sentences of up to 25 years by choosing to light bushfires, despite the potential to kill and cause millions of dollars of damage.

Article continues after advertisement

Strike Force Tronto, made up of detectives from the Financial Crimes Squad’s Arson Unit, have been working closely with local police forces to catch arsonists.