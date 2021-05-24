Home

Australia

Concerns in Queensland as Victoria returnee tests positive for Delta variant

TVNZ
July 21, 2021 3:55 am
[Source: TVNZ]

Queensland will close its border to South Australia from Thursday amid fears a new coronavirus cluster may have been seeded by a woman who returned from Melbourne.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is anxiously awaiting test results from relatives and friends of the woman, who picked up the highly contagious Delta variant at a Melbourne pub.

She returned to Queensland on July 13 and stayed with friends on the Sunshine Coast but two days later was told by Victorian officials that she’d been at a tier-one exposure site – the Young and Jackson Hotel in Melbourne.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Young said she presented for testing but returned a negative result, and was active in the community on the Sunshine Coast, and to a lesser degree in far north Queensland, while infectious.

