Climate change boosted Australia bushfire risk by at least 30%

| @BBCWorld
March 5, 2020 12:16 pm
The 2019-2020 fire season was particularly challenging for Australia [Source: BBC]

Scientists have published the first assessment quantifying the role of climate change in the recent Australian bushfires.

Global warming boosted the risk of the hot, dry weather that’s likely to cause bushfires by at least 30%, they say.

But the study suggests the figure is likely to be much greater.

Article continues after advertisement

It says that if global temperatures rise by 2C, as seems likely, such conditions would occur at least four times more often.

The analysis has been carried out by the World Weather Attribution consortium.

