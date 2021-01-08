Australia
Child who went to early learning centre tests positive to COVID-19
7News
January 11, 2021 2:55 pm
The child tested positive in Israel on January 9th, two days after going to the Explorers Early Learning Centre in Armadale. [Source: 7News]
A child has returned a positive coronavirus result after attending an early learning centre in Melbourne and then travelling overseas.
The child tested positive in Israel on January 9th, two days after going to the Explorers Early Learning Centre in Armadale.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the centre has been contacted and cleaned.
Article continues after advertisement
Contact tracing is underway.
Sponsored Links