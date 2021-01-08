Home

Child who went to early learning centre tests positive to COVID-19

7News
January 11, 2021 2:55 pm
A child has returned a positive coronavirus result after attending an early learning centre in Melbourne and then travelling overseas.

The child tested positive in Israel on January 9th, two days after going to the Explorers Early Learning Centre in Armadale.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the centre has been contacted and cleaned.

Contact tracing is underway.

