TC ANA
Australia

Bushfire threatens locked-down Australian city

BBC
February 3, 2021 6:49 am

A bushfire raging outside the city of Perth has forced nearby residents to evacuate, as the city remains in a coronavirus lockdown.

At least 59 homes have been destroyed by the blaze, which has been fanned by strong winds. Officials say six firefighters have had minor injuries.

People have been told to flee to safety even if it means breaking lockdown.

But as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze, some residents were warned that it was too late to leave.

People living in areas where it was deemed too dangerous to evacuate were told to “shelter in a room away from the fire front and make sure you can easily escape.”

Others in affected areas were urged to flee for safety as soon as possible.

“Whether you are in lockdown or have been personally directed to quarantine for Covid-19, you must do whatever you need to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said.

 

