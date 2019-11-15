Bushfire relief concert draws tens of thousands to Sydney stadium

Tens of thousands of people have poured into Sydney’s ANZ stadium for a star- studded relief concert, in a massive show of support for those affected by the summer’s bushfire crisis.

More than 70,000 people were expected at the Fire Fight Australia concert on Sunday, which according to organisers sold out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale.

Hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, who has raised more than $50 million for bushfire relief, all ticket profits will go to groups which are helping fire- ravaged communities get back on their feet.

Donations had topped $9 million as of 11pm yesterday.