Brisbane heads into snap lockdown after new COVID-19 community cases

Greater Brisbane has been ordered into a snap three-day lockdown after four more coronavirus cases emerged in the community.

Three of the new cases are close contacts of existing or historical cases, but the infected persons have been out in the community raising the risk more transmission may have occurred.

The Premier says Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redlands will go into a three-day lockdown from 5 pm on Monday.

People will only be allowed to leave home to do essential work, shop, care for people or exercise.

One of the cases had travelled to Gladstone. Anyone who has been in Brisbane since March 20 will also come under the restrictions.