Australia
Australia's PM wants anyone attending anti-racism rallies arrested
June 12, 2020 5:55 am
Protesters face off after one protester, center, interrupted a speech during a rally in Canberra, Australia. [Source: AP]
Australian Prime Minister wants anyone who attends future anti-racism rallies arrested and charged, with one protestor testing positive for coronavirus.
Scott Morrison has described Black Lives Matter protests as a “real blocker” to easing coronavirus restrictions.
There have been eight new cases of coronavirus recorded overnight and one of those – a non-indigenous man in his 30s – attended last week’s rally in Melbourne.
It could be weeks before authorities determine whether the man, who wore a mask to the rally, spread the disease to others.
The prime minister said the “double standard” displayed by protestors had offended many Australians.
[Source: One News]
