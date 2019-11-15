Australia's PM wants anyone attending anti-racism rallies arrested

Australian Prime Minister wants anyone who attends future anti-racism rallies arrested and charged, with one protestor testing positive for coronavirus.

Scott Morrison has described Black Lives Matter protests as a “real blocker” to easing coronavirus restrictions.

There have been eight new cases of coronavirus recorded overnight and one of those – a non-indigenous man in his 30s – attended last week’s rally in Melbourne.

It could be weeks before authorities determine whether the man, who wore a mask to the rally, spread the disease to others.

The prime minister said the “double standard” displayed by protestors had offended many Australians.

[Source: One News]