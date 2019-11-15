Australia's New South Wales sees big spike in coronavirus cases

The Australian state of New South Wales reported that it identified 149 new novel coronavirus cases.

This was from 8 p.m. local time Sunday until 8 p.m. local time Monday, according to a statement from the state’s Department of Health.

Those new patients include 107 cases related to the Ruby Princess cruise ship, authorities said. Public health officials were forced to track down nearly 2,647 people who disembarked from the ship in Sydney following revelations that four onboard had tested positive for the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

A woman passenger in her 70s, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 onboard the ship, died on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Total cases: As of Monday, Australia had reported 1,709 cases of novel coronavirus. New South Wales has reported 818 cases, more patients than any other state or territory in Australia.

Restricting movement: Several Australian states are implementing new restrictions on interstate travel in order to slow the virus’ spread. South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory will enact border checkpoints on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Tuesday afternoon onward, the Northern Territory will require most people entering from other parts of the country to undergo a two-week quarantine, police said in a statement Monday. Those who do not comply face a fine of up to 62,800 Australian dollars ($37,160).