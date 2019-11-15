Home

Australia's biggest telco fined over indigenous contracts

November 26, 2020 5:46 pm
Australia’s largest telco faces a A$50m (£27.5m ; $37m) fine over its sale of mobile contracts to vulnerable indigenous customers.

The fines relate to 108 indigenous customers who paid for contracts they could neither understand nor afford.

Australia’s consumer watchdog accused Telstra of “unconscionable conduct” for the sales.

Telstra apologised and agreed to waive debts, refund money paid and reduce the risk of similar conduct in the future.

