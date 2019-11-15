Australia's biggest telco fined over indigenous contracts

Australia’s largest telco faces a A$50m (£27.5m ; $37m) fine over its sale of mobile contracts to vulnerable indigenous customers.

The fines relate to 108 indigenous customers who paid for contracts they could neither understand nor afford.

Australia’s consumer watchdog accused Telstra of “unconscionable conduct” for the sales.

Article continues after advertisement

Telstra apologised and agreed to waive debts, refund money paid and reduce the risk of similar conduct in the future.