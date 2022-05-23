Australia's Anthony Albanese sworn in as new prime minister

Anthony Albanese. [Source: RNZ]

Anthony Albanese has been sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister, as his incoming Labor government takes power after almost a decade of Coalition rule.

The weekend’s election result has the Liberal Party on the hunt for a new leader, with Peter Dutton emerging as the most likely replacement for Scott Morrison.

Albanese was sworn in with his deputy, Richard Marles, and frontbenchers Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher.

Marles was sworn in as Employment Minister, Senator Wong as Foreign Affairs Minister, Chalmers as Treasurer and Gallagher as Finance Minister, Minister for Women and Attorney-General.

He and Senator Wong will fly to Japan later today to meet with the leaders of the Quad – the United States, India and Japan.

“Travelling to the Quad meeting in week one signifies how important we believe this partnership is for our security,” Senator Wong said in a statement.

“And we will be taking new energy and much more to the table – including our commitment to act on climate change after a lost decade.”

US President Joe Biden phoned Albanese late on Sunday, congratulating him on the win and thanking him for choosing to travel to Tokyo for the meeting.

The five politicians will hold all the portfolios until Albanese swears in his full frontbench.

Chalmers is the new Treasurer and Senator Gallagher the Finance Minister.

There has been uncertainty about what role Marles, the incoming deputy prime minister, will hold. As deputy leader, he can pick his portfolio and there is speculation he wants to return to defence.

Albanese wants the national cabinet to meet in person in the coming weeks as he sets about implementing his agenda.