Australian supermarkets open early for elderly shoppers

| @BBCWorld
March 18, 2020 6:30 am
The supermarket chain Woolworths has now created a special "elderly hour" [Source: BBC]

With bursts of panic buying in Australia, some more vulnerable groups have found it difficult to buy supplies for themselves.

The supermarket chain Woolworths has now created a special “elderly hour”, where all outlets open an hour earlier on weekdays so that older shoppers and those with disabilities have a chance to shop in peace.

Coles, another major supermarket chain, will begin a similar measure on Wednesday.

