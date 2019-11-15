Australia
Australian supermarkets open early for elderly shoppers
March 18, 2020 6:30 am
The supermarket chain Woolworths has now created a special "elderly hour" [Source: BBC]
With bursts of panic buying in Australia, some more vulnerable groups have found it difficult to buy supplies for themselves.
The supermarket chain Woolworths has now created a special “elderly hour”, where all outlets open an hour earlier on weekdays so that older shoppers and those with disabilities have a chance to shop in peace.
Coles, another major supermarket chain, will begin a similar measure on Wednesday.
