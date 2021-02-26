Home

Australian state of Victoria to ban single-use plastics

TVNZ
February 27, 2021 5:30 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

Disposable plastic straws, cutlery and containers will soon be banned in Victoria in a state government crackdown on single-use plastics.

Victorian Health Minister Lily D’Ambrosio announced specific single- use plastic items would be phased out and banned by 2023.

Plastic straws, drink stirrers, plates and polystyrene containers and cups are in the firing line. Cotton buds with plastic sticks will also be prohibited.

Supermarket giant Coles is also removing plastic cutlery, plates and cups from its shelves

Coles Marketing Manager Martine Alpines says this comes three years after banning single use plastic bags in response to overwhelming customer feedback.

“We still have an affordable range of paper wear available and so its really not going to be a huge change for our customers so this was really a small change that we could make that would have a significant impact on our environment.”

The ban will not include medical or scientific equipment, and exemptions will apply for emergency, disability and aged care services that require them.

The government has not decided if businesses will be able to access financial support to make the transition, nor if penalties will apply.

Despite the cost, D’Ambrosio says Victorians want the change.

