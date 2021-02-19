Australia
Australian Open fans criticised for 'booing vaccine'
February 22, 2021 2:22 pm
Australia’s government has criticised fans at the Australian Open tennis final after some loudly booed the mention of a Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
The booing happened during an awards ceremony after the men’s final, when a tennis official referred to global vaccine efforts as a sign of optimism.
It comes just as Australia begins its national inoculation programme.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack called the crowd’s behaviour “disgusting”.
[Source: BBC]
