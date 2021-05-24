Australian journalist on trial in China for spy charge

A Beijing court is holding a closed-door trial for Australian journalist and former TV anchor Cheng Lei, in a high-profile diplomatic case.

Ms Cheng is accused of illegally supplying state secrets overseas. Her family maintains she is innocent.

The Chinese-born Australian was working for Chinese state media outlet CGTN prior to her detention in August 2020.

Canberra has repeatedly raised concerns over her detention and has called for “basic standards of justice” to be met.

Little is known about the exact nature of Ms Cheng’s alleged offences and it’s not clear when a verdict will be handed down.

Speaking to reporters outside of the courtroom on Thursday, Australia’s ambassador to China Graham Fletcher said he and other Australian officials had been denied entry into the hearing. Chinese courts often bar outsiders from trials deemed politically sensitive.

“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and regrettable. We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret,” he said, adding that Australia would continue to “advocate strongly for Ms Cheng Lei’s rights and interests”.

Ms Cheng, who was previously reported to have suffered ill health while in detention, was now “doing okay” considering the circumstances, said Mr Fletcher. Ms Cheng’s lawyer had also told Australian media that she was in good health and good spirits.

Mr Fletcher added that Australia has requested that Ms Cheng be allowed to speak to her children.

“They haven’t had any contact with their mother since the detention,” he said.

A family statement released to Reuters on Wednesday said her children and elderly parents “miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible”.