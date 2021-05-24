Australian federal election confirmed for May 21

Australians will go to the polls for a federal election on May 21 following a six-week campaign, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

The election will be for all 151 electorates of the lower house and 40 seats in the Senate.

Morrison’s office confirmed the timeline on Sunday following a visit to the Governor-General.

Article continues after advertisement

The coalition has been in power since 2013 under prime ministers Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Morrison.

Anthony Albanese is hoping to steer Labor to power and become Australia’s 31st prime minister for the nation’s 47th parliament.

Morrison is banking on another miracle.

In 2019 he pulled off an against-the-odds win, with the Bill Shorten-led Labor team having been long-favoured to unseat his struggling government.

He put the narrow victory down to “quiet Australians” endorsing the Liberal-National coalition’s economic and national security record.

But the evangelical Christian from Cronulla put his stamp on the win by declaring: “I have always believed in miracles”.

“I’m standing with the three biggest miracles of my life here tonight (his wife and two daughters) and tonight we have been delivered another one.”

Morrison ran Tourism Australia when it launched the controversial “Where the bloody hell are you?” campaign, before his successful stint as state director of the NSW Liberal Party.

Meanwhile, Federal Labor may be well ahead in opinion polls but that’s not good enough for opposition frontbencher Jason Clare.

“We need to win seats,” Clare told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda programme.

“I think we have all learnt the hard way not to trust polls.”