Australian attorney general denies rape allegation

Australia’s Attorney-General Christian Porter has identified himself as the cabinet minister at the centre of a rape accusation – an allegation he strongly denies.

A letter sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week alleged Mr Porter raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The woman took her own life last year.

New South Wales Police have closed their investigation into the matter.

Mr Morrison has previously rejected calls for his minister to stand down.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Porter said he would not step down from his position but was taking a period of leave.

The alleged victim reported her complaint to New South Wales Police last year but did not make a formal statement. The investigation was suspended after she died last June.