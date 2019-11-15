Australia town like darkest night as bushfire nears

About 4000 people in Mallacoota in the Australian state of Victoria have headed to the coast, ready to jump in the water as winds push an emergency-level bushfire towards the town.

An update from emergency services at 8.28am said the fire front was expected to reach the town in the next half hour.

Resident Don Ashby spoke to ABC Gippsland just after 8.30am and said the town was like “the darkest, darkest night” and emergency sirens were going off.

Victorian authorities have confirmed multiple properties have been lost in fires burning through the state’s east.