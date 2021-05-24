Australia to start travel bubble with Singapore

Australia will soon establish a travel bubble with Singapore, with details of the plan to be revealed next week, says Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Singapore will be only the second travel corridor for Australia, which has closed its borders to foreigners since the start of the pandemic.

It currently only allows New Zealanders to freely visit.

Article continues after advertisement

The deal with Singapore extends Australia’s aims to reopen international travel next month.

But Australia will initially only allow vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their family members to enter without needing to quarantine.

Mr Morrison last week said the nation would then prioritise visa holders and eventually, tourists.

Australians will be able to freely re-enter from 1 November.

The proposed bubble, however “will see our borders open more quickly to Singapore”, said Mr Morrison.

It will also initially favour those with work and study visas.