Australia signs two more COVID-19 vaccine agreements

Australia has secured 50 million more potential coronavirus vaccine doses through two new agreements that will boost federal government funding of its immunisation plan to more than $3.2 billion.

Under the new deals, to be announced on Wednesday, Novavax will supply 40 million vaccine doses and Pfizer/BioNTech will provide 10 million, should the vaccines be proven safe and effective through advanced clinical trials.

Both vaccines, which will likely require two doses, are expected to be available in Australia during the first half of next year, subject to approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for use in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Novavax, a protein type vaccine, is undergoing late-stage testing in a British trial that started in September, with the company gearing up for a large phase three trial in the United States and Mexico later this month.

The other vaccine, developed by Pfizer and Germany company BioNTech, contains genetic material messenger called mRNA. It injects people with the genetic material necessary to grow the “spike protein” of SARS-CoV-2 inside their own cells, eliciting an immune response the body will remember when it encounters the real virus.

Large phase two and three clinical trials are ongoing globally in older adults, younger adults and adolescents. Both vaccines will be available to Australians for free to those who choose to be vaccinated.

The two new agreements build on the existing commitments to purchase the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and a local candidate from the University of Queensland together with Australian manufacturer CSL Limited.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said by securing multiple agreements, the government was giving Australians the best shot at early access to a vaccine, should trials prove successful.

“We aren’t putting all our eggs in one basket and we will continue to pursue further vaccines should our medical experts recommend them,” Mr Morrison said.

“There are no guarantees that these vaccines will prove successful, however our strategy puts Australia at the front of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light.”

Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine portfolio now has two protein vaccines, one mRNA vaccine and one viral vector type vaccine, strengthening its position to access safe and effective vaccines as soon they are approved by authorities available.

“The goal and the expectation is that Australians who sought vaccination will be vaccinated within 2021,” Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

“There are no surprises, health and aged care workers and the elderly and vulnerable will be the first to gain access to a vaccine that’s deemed safe and effective.”

Subject to the vaccine being registered by the TGA as safe and effective, preliminary advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is that the priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine are those people who are at increased risk of exposure. They include health and aged care workers, the elderly and those working in services critical to societal functioning.

The government is consulting with states and territories, key medical experts and industry peak bodies on the framework for the initial roll-out of the vaccination program early next year.

Key vaccination sites will initially include GPs, GP respiratory clinics, state and territory vaccination sites and workplaces such as aged care facilities.

Mr Hunt said the vaccine would not be mandatory and individuals will maintain the option to choose not to vaccinate.