Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Contacts called back for quarantine at CWM|More equipment to boost COVID-19 response effort|Government will continue assisting Fijians|Agricultural assistance for communities in lockdown|McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed|Naulu Health Centre temporarily closed|More arrests made for breaching COVID-19 restrictions|Roadside business faces challenges|Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Mitigation measures are well documented |Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission|Mitigating adverse impacts of COVID-19 a priority|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|
Full Coverage

Australia

Australia refugee family released from island

| @BBCWorld
June 15, 2021 5:36 pm
Tharnicaa (right) was medically evacuated to the Australian mainland last week [Source: BBC]

Australia has released a refugee family from Christmas Island, after their youngest child was flown to the mainland for medical care.

The family will now be allowed to live together in Perth while they pursue legal action related to their immigration status.

Four-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan was evacuated to a Perth hospital last week after contracting a blood infection.

Article continues after advertisement

Her medical condition reignited public concern for the family’s welfare.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said the father, Nades, and eldest child, Kopika, 6, would be flown to Perth on Monday where they can join Tharnicaa and mother, Priya.

The family has been separated for more than a week.

They will live in “community detention” – government housing in Perth’s suburbs – where they will be monitored but free to move around while Tharnicaa undergoes treatment in hospital.

Previously, they had been held in a detention compound on Christmas Island – an Australian external territory – where they had been monitored daily by security guards.

Tharnicaa also developed pneumonia and her family says her treatment was delayed while on the island.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.