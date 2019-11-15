Australia promises free doses if trial succeeds

Australia says it has secured access to a promising coronavirus vaccine and will be able to offer free doses to its entire population of 25 million people.

The vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says if clinical trials are successful, the deal with AstraZeneca will secure “early access for every Australian

Australia’s death toll from the coronavirus stands at more than 400.

Earlier this month, the state of Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed strict lockdown measures after a surge in coronavirus infections.

It still has more than 7,000 active cases and remains Australia’s worst concern.