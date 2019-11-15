Home

Australia prepares for lockdowns as COVID-19 cases increase by 20-25 percent a day

RNZ
March 22, 2020 4:12 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference [Source: RNZ]

Australia’s state governments are on the verge of approving dramatic lockdowns of the worst coronavirus-hit communities.

In a desperate attempt to slow the exponential growth of the deadly disease before tens of thousands die from it.

Victoria and New South Wales will also tonight push for a halt on non-essential activities. It would include the closure of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and pubs.

Victoria will also push for schools to be shut from Tuesday, and if it cannot reach a wider agreement with the federal government, will go it alone.

Political leaders will tonight consider urgent and draconian powers allowing authorities to shut down so-called COVID-19 “red zones”, meaning state police officers would prevent residents from travelling to less infected suburbs or areas.

At the National Cabinet meeting the prime minister, premiers and chief ministers will discuss how to best implement emergency restrictions like those adopted in parts of Europe and in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We had scheduled our next meeting to focus on the issue of further and stronger measures to deal with local outbreaks within state jurisdictions,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“We are bringing forward consideration of those matters to a meeting this evening.”

The dramatic national approach would likely be assisted by the federal departments of Health and Home Affairs, and was flagged earlier this month by Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter who warned the Commonwealth may need to use unprecedented quarantine laws to restrict the movement of people.

