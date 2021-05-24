Australia 'prepared' for new COVID-19 variant

The UK and Israel have imposed travel restrictions to contain any risk from the new COVID-19 variant found in South Africa as the

The Australian government says it is well prepared and is closely monitoring the situation.

The federal health minister insists Australia is well prepared should a new COVID-19 variant, which has experts alarmed, arrive in Australia.

South African scientists have detected a new variant in the country, dubbed the Nu strain, which has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant.

Overseas health officials have warned the Nu variant is likely to evade the immune response from vaccinations.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has held meetings on the variant with chief medical officer Paul Kelly and health department secretary Brendan Murphy.

No changes will be made to flights between Australia and South Africa following the variant’s discovery. The UK and Israel have already moved to impose travel restrictions in a bid to contain any risk of transmission.