Australia ponders Wuhan child evacuation

Australian authorities are probing the possibility of repatriating more than 100 children from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in central China.

The confirmation of a fifth Australian case of the potentially fatal virus, meanwhile, is likely to be announced in an NSW facility within hours.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt today said more than 100 young Australians are in Wuhan, which has been locked down by Chinese authorities.

The government is working to extract those children from the city.