AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|
Australia

Australia monitors Chinese vessel

ABC
July 14, 2021 5:22 pm
The Chinese auxiliary general intelligence vessel Tianwangxing has been spotted heading towards Australia. [Source: ABC]

The Australian military is closely tracking a high-tech Chinese surveillance ship making its way towards Queensland ahead of large-scale military exercises which begin this week.

Defence sources have told the ABC the auxiliary general intelligence vessel is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

The vessel is then expected to monitor the Talisman Sabre 2021 war games involving Australia and the United States, which will be officially opened today.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australian Defence Force (ADF) assets had been closely monitoring the Chinese military vessel for “several days”.

In 2019, the same Type 815 vessel was also tracked by the ADF as it travelled to Australia to monitor the biennial Talisman Sabre war games.

The Chinese vessel is fitted with advanced communications systems.

