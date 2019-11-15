Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Its official, Olympic Games postponed|Hand sanitizer dispensers installed at Suva Bus Stand|FCCC works with BAF to fast track the clearance of containers|Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Fourth patient was infected overseas|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Australia

Australia limits funerals to 10 people

| @BBCWorld
March 25, 2020 11:41 am
Australians are seeing their country rapidly lock down [Source: BBC]

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings in Australia under new curbs in the fight against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison emerged from a cabinet meeting to announce a range of measures aimed at keeping social gatherings to a minimum.

Most overseas travel will be banned and many public spaces will be shut.

Article continues after advertisement

The country recorded 427 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,136, with eight deaths.

Many of the people infected were allowed to disembark in Sydney from a cruise ship, the Ruby Princess.

Tough measures have already been taken to reduce social gatherings, such as the closure of pubs and places of worship, but many schools remain open, unlike in other countries taking similar action to stop the virus spreading.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.