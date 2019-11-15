Australia hopes to roll out almost 85 million vaccine doses

Australia says it will secure almost 85 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine if two promising trials prove successful.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country had struck two deals that would allow free doses to be rolled out in 2021 if they were approved for use.

Mr Morrison estimated the cost to be A$1.7bn (£0.9bn; $1.24bn).

Australia’s 25 million people could begin receiving doses from January but there were “no guarantees”, he said.

“However the agreement puts Australia at the top of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light,” the prime minister said.

One vaccine is from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, while the other is a local one from the University of Queensland and CSL.