Australia heatwave: State of emergency declared over bushfire crisis

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales, Australia, amid fears a record-breaking heatwave will exacerbate the state’s bushfire crisis.

The nation experienced its hottest day on record on Tuesday – an average maximum of 40.9C (105.6F).

But this record could be eclipsed, with forecasters predicting more intense heat on Thursday and later in the week.

Authorities in New South Wales (NSW) are currently fighting about 100 fires, in a crisis that has lasted months.

On Thursday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a seven-day state of emergency due to forecasts of worsening conditions.

“The biggest concern over the next few days is the unpredictability, with extreme wind conditions [and] extremely hot temperatures,” she told reporters.

Parts of NSW, of which Sydney is the capital, are forecast to hit temperatures in the mid-40s on Thursday.

A state of emergency gives fire authorities additional powers to cope with the crisis. It is the second such declaration in NSW since last month.

Australia’s bushfire crisis and a severe, long-running drought have spurred criticism of the nation’s climate policies.

Heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest natural disaster and have killed thousands more people than bushfires or floods.

The previous temperature record – an average maximum of 40.3C – was set in 2013.