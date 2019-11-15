Australia fires: 113 animal species 'need emergency help'

Australia has identified 113 animal species which will need “urgent help” after their numbers and habitats were devastated by recent bushfires.

In a welcome finding, there appeared to be no extinctions, said the government.

But almost all species on the list had lost at least 30% of their habitat due to the mammoth blazes in the south and east over Australia’s summer.

Koalas as well as bird, fish and frog species are among those needing the most help, said an expert panel.

Researchers had previously estimated that more than 1 billion animals may have perished in the fires, which scorched large swathes of temperate forest and grasslands.