Australia faces vaccine delays

Australia’s vaccine roll out is to be further delayed after local regulators advised limiting use of the AstraZeneca shot – the country’s main vaccine.

On Thursday, the government said it now recommended that people aged under 50 get the Pfizer jab over AstraZeneca’s.

It follows restrictions in other nations, after Europe’s drug regulator found a rare blood clot risk linked to the vaccine.

Shadow Minister for Health Chris Bowen says Australia needs more vaccine deals

“We only have three deals. If we had five or six – we would be in much stronger position. A much better position that’s where the government went wrong.”

The move is likely to delay a goal to vaccinate all Australians this year.

The country is already running about 85% behind schedule – it has inoculated about one million of its almost 26 million people so far.

Australia has a contract for 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses.