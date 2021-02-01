Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Australia

Australia faces vaccine delays

| @BBCWorld
April 9, 2021 4:51 pm
[Source: BBC]

Australia’s vaccine roll out is to be further delayed after local regulators advised limiting use of the AstraZeneca shot – the country’s main vaccine.

On Thursday, the government said it now recommended that people aged under 50 get the Pfizer jab over AstraZeneca’s.

It follows restrictions in other nations, after Europe’s drug regulator found a rare blood clot risk linked to the vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

Shadow Minister for Health Chris Bowen says Australia needs more vaccine deals

“We only have three deals. If we had five or six – we would be in much stronger position. A much better position that’s where the government went wrong.”

The move is likely to delay a goal to vaccinate all Australians this year.

The country is already running about 85% behind schedule – it has inoculated about one million of its almost 26 million people so far.

Australia has a contract for 20 million Pfizer vaccine doses.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.