Australia
Australia endures hottest day on record
BBC
December 18, 2019 5:48 pm
Australia has experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9C (105.6F), meteorologists say.
The Bureau of Meteorology said “extensive” heat on Tuesday tipped the mercury past the previous record of 40.3C set on 7 January 2013.
Taking the average of maximum temperatures across the country is the most accurate measure of a heatwave.
The record comes as the nation battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis that has prompted public anger about climate inaction.