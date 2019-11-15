Home

Australia endures hottest day on record

BBC
December 18, 2019 5:48 pm

Australia has experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9C (105.6F), meteorologists say.

The Bureau of Meteorology said “extensive” heat on Tuesday tipped the mercury past the previous record of 40.3C set on 7 January 2013.

Taking the average of maximum temperatures across the country is the most accurate measure of a heatwave.

Article continues after advertisement

The record comes as the nation battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis that has prompted public anger about climate inaction.

