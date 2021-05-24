Australia and Japan to sign defense and security cooperation treaty

Australia and Japan are set to sign a treaty to strengthen defense and security cooperation at a virtual summit on Thursday, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled trips to Australia and the United States due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the two leaders will sign a Reciprocal Access Agreement, which will for the first time set out a framework for the two countries’ defense forces to cooperate with each other.

Morrison says this treaty will be a statement of their two nations’ commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges faced.

The strengthened security ties expand on efforts by the US, Japan, India and Australia — dubbed the Quad — to work on shared concerns about China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia and Japan also plan to discuss opportunities to strengthen government and business partnerships on clean energy, critical technologies and materials.