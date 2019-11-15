Arrests at Australia anti-lockdown protests

Australian police have made dozens of arrests amid anti-lockdown protests attended by hundreds nationwide.

In Melbourne, the centre of Australia’s outbreak, about 300 people marched in defiance of tough measures that have been in place for a month.

Other protests took place in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Article continues after advertisement

On Friday PM Scott Morrison said seven of the country’s eight states and territories had agreed to open their internal borders by December.

He suggested an eventual travel bubble with New Zealand could boost tourism and help revive the economy.

“In the absence of a vaccine, we may have to live this way for years,” he warned.

Confirmed virus cases in Australia have more than tripled to over 26,000 over the past two months, with deaths rising to 748 from 104 over the same period.