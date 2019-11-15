Home

ABC raid: Australian public broadcaster loses legal challenge

February 17, 2020 6:30 pm
Police raided Australia's public broadcaster last June [Source: BBC]

Australia’s national broadcaster has lost its legal challenge to controversial police raids on its Sydney newsroom last year.

In June, police searched the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the home of a newspaper journalist over articles which relied on leaks from government whistleblowers.

The raids sparked public outrage and protests across the nation’s media.

However, the Federal Court of Australia has ruled the raids were legal.

ABC’s managing director David Anderson said the ruling was “disappointing”. He said the raids had been a high-profile “attempt to intimidate journalists for doing their job”.

The Australian Federal Police had alleged the stories and reporters at the centre of the raids had breached national security laws.

