Australia
74 arrested in Melbourne for anti-lockdown protests
September 14, 2020 6:50 am
About 250 people attended the illegal protests. [Source: BBC]
Police have arrested 74 people during illegal anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, including an alleged “agitator” who remains in custody.
Officers said the “most significant activity” took place at the Queen Victoria Market where protesters chanting “freedom” were met with a heavy police presence.
The demonstrators at one point linked arms as they were surrounded by police officers.
Article continues after advertisement
Scuffles broke out as arrests were made.
A Victoria Police spokesman said there were between 200 and 250 people involved in the protest activity, and 176 were fined.