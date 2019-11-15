19 dead, 322 new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria

Victoria has yet again recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 19 deaths and 322 new cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the figures today, which bring the state’s toll from the virus to 229 and the national figure to 314.

It is the first time the figures have been officially released ahead of a press conference, and they will now be released by the Health Department’s Twitter account each morning.

The previous record for the highest number of fatalities was 17, yesterday.

Ten of those deaths were connected to aged-care outbreaks, where there are some 1,748 active cases among staff and residents.

[Source: AAP]