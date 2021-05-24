Australia to send missiles to Ukraine

Australia will send missiles as part of a $50 million package of lethal and non-lethal aid to help Ukraine repel Russian forces, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Morrison told a news conference that anti-armour missiles are proving extraordinarily effective for Ukrainian forces.

He said a further $25 million will go toward humanitarian support and helping international organizations meet the needs of people fleeing violence inside Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, says he is proud of Ukrainian citizens for defending their country and sees the battle ahead as a fight for its future.

He said Kyiv is under a “non-stop” attack by Russian troops and what he called “Russian aggression groups.”

He says explosions are happening every hour during the last four days.

The mayor says people are very nervous and they spend a lot of time in bunkers.

He said he is proud of the country’s army and civilians who have taken up arms to defend the capital.