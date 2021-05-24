Australia to send Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his country will send some armoured Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine.

Following an address by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Australian Parliament.

In his address on Thursday night, President Zelensky had said Ukraine was in desperate need of military aid.

The number of vehicles to be transferred was not immediately known, although Defence Minister Peter Dutton earlier said only four could be transported at a time on Australian military planes.

Canberra has previously used vehicles in war zones like Afghanistan and Iraq.