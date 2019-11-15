Home

Australia seeks Qatar response over 'grossly disturbing' exams of women

BBC news
October 26, 2020 5:40 pm

Australia says it has raised “grossly disturbing” reports with Qatar that women were strip-searched and examined before a flight from Doha to Sydney.

The incident happened after staff at Hamad International Airport found a newborn baby in a terminal toilet. The baby remains unidentified and is being cared for.

Witnesses told Australian media that passengers had boarded the Qatar Airways flight before women were told to get off. Thirteen Australian women were taken to an ambulance on the tarmac and told to remove their underwear before being examined.

The Qatar government is yet to respond to the incident.

