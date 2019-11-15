Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China

In a major breakthrough in the global fight against coronavirus, scientists in Australia have developed a lab-grown version of the disease.

The discovery will enable scientists to develop a test to identify people who might be infected, even before they show any symptoms.

It will also help speed up work towards a vaccine for the disease, which has claimed more than 100 lives in China and infected five Australians.

As the number of confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus in Australia continues to grow, experts are beginning to get a greater understanding of the disease and its impact.