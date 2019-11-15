Australia records first coronavirus death as authorities review Italy travel advice

A Perth man has become the first Australian fatality of coronavirus as health authorities reconsider advice for travel to Italy following the growing number of confirmed cases in Europe.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday he had asked deputy chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly to consider the appropriate level of travel advice for Italy.

The number of confirmed cases in Italy rose overnight from 821 to 1128. Eight more people died from the illness, bringing the death toll to 29 in what is the worst COVID-19 cluster outside Asia.

In Perth, a 78-year-old, who has not been named, died at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was evacuated from Darwin with his wife, who has also tested positive to the virus, earlier this month and arrived back in Perth on February 21.

They were two of 164 Australians flown out of Japan and placed in isolation at Howard Springs after being quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

WA’s chief health officer Andrew Robertson confirmed on Friday the man’s wife had also contracted the illness and had been isolated at a Perth hospital.