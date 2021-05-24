Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|
Full Coverage

World

Australia records deadliest day of COVID pandemic

Associated Press | @AP
January 21, 2022 4:29 pm
Testing lines at Bondi Beach. [Source: AAP]

Australia has recorded its deadliest day of the entire pandemic, as Western Australia delayed plans to reopen the state to the rest of the country.

There were 80 virus-related fatalities across the country on Friday, eclipsing the previous record of 78 set on Tuesday.

There have been 2976 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

More than half of the total deaths on Friday were recorded in NSW, which had 46 fatalities, a one-day record in the state.

The tally included a baby from the Hunter New England region of the state, who died from Covid-19 in December.

Of the 46 deaths, seven were from historical cases and had been determined as Covid-19 deaths after coronial investigations.

There were also a further 20 deaths in Victoria, 13 in Queensland and one in Tasmania, the state’s first Covid fatality for almost two years.

It comes as Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan sensationally backed down on a promise to reopen the state to the rest of the country on February 5.

In a late-night press conference on Thursday, Mr McGowan said WA reopening as planned on February 5 would be “reckless and irresponsible” given the large amount of Covid-19 cases in the eastern states.

No new date has been set for when the state may relax its hard-line border measures, with Mr McGowan indicating more time was needed to rollout booster shots and vaccines for children.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he supported the decision made by the WA premier.

Albanese said he was informed of the decision in a phone call from Mr McGowan just before Thursday’s news conference, and while he said some were disappointed by the border decision, it was the right call.

“I told [Mark McGowan on Thursday night] I respected and supported the decision,” Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

“People were keen to visit loved ones, but the first priority of Mark McGowan has been to keep WA safe. People in WA enjoy life almost as normal, certainly compared with NSW.”

The border decision has meant neither the opposition leader or Prime Minister Scott Morrison would be able to get into WA for campaigning ahead of the federal election, due to be held by May 21 at the latest.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said while he could understand the decision made by the west, more certainty was needed for residents going forward.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.