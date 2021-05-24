Australia pledges to reach net zero emissions by 2050

One of the world’s most criticised polluters, Australia, has promised it will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PM Scott Morrison made the long-delayed pledge after bargaining with resistant MPs within his government.

He said Australia had a plan to lower emissions, but it would not include ending its massive fossil fuel sectors.

The nation will also not set ambitious targets for 2030 – an objective of next month’s COP26 global climate summit.

“We won’t be lectured by others who do not understand Australia. The Australian Way is all about how you do it, and not if you do it. It’s about getting it done,” Mr Morrison wrote in a newspaper column on Tuesday.

To halt the worst effects of climate change, nations have pledged to limit rising temperatures to 1.5C by 2050.

This requires cutting emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, scientists say. Over 100 nations have committed to carbon neutrality.

Australia has long dragged its heels on climate action, putting it increasingly at odds with strategic allies including the US and UK.