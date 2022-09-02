Australia: Permanent migration cap raised for first time in decade

[Source: BBC]
Australia is raising its cap on permanent migration for the first time in a decade to help fill massive workforce shortages.
It will take up to 195,000 people this financial year – an increase of 35,000.
The pandemic and Australia’s tough border policies have exacerbated staffing gaps in many sectors.
Article continues after advertisement
Workers from countries including China, India and the UK – Australia’s top sources of migration – are needed to fill them, the government says.
There are more than 480,000 job vacancies across the country, but with unemployment at an almost 50-year low, employers are struggling to fill the gaps.
The hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and skilled trade industries have been particularly hard hit.
Advertisement