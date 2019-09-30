Australia launches inquiry into military veteran suicides

Australia is to set up an independent body to investigate military veteran suicides, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The body, led by a permanent commissioner, will review more than 400 known cases of suicide since 2001.

The commissioner, who has not yet been named, will also explore and recommend ways to boost mental health within Australia’s armed forces.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes after years of campaigning by bereaved family members.

“Those veterans and all serving men and women protect our community and our freedoms. It is our duty to do the same for them,” Mr Morrison said in a statement.

“I believe what we have developed addresses the needs of those veterans, their families and our serving men and women,” he added. “We will be permanently vigilant about their welfare.”