Australia fires: Death toll rises as blazes destroy 200 homes

Bushfires have killed at least eight people in south-eastern Australia since Monday, while two others remain unaccounted for.

The latest fires, which raced towards the coast this week, have also destroyed more than 200 homes.

Seven people have been confirmed dead in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

Conditions have eased slightly, and a major road that was closed in Victoria was reopened for two hours on Wednesday to allow people to leave.

But many people remain in fire-hit areas. In one town, police dropped off 1.6 tonnes of drinking water by boat.